Will Keane named in Ireland squad for upcoming international games

The squad has been announced.

Will Keane has been named in the Ireland squad for upcoming international games against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Seamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea miss out through injury, with the latter expected to miss a large part of the season with a injury suffered against Portugal.

Enda Stevens, Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene all return to the squad after injury kept them out of the most recent international break.

It is again a young squad, as has become the pattern under Stephen Kenny, with Gavin Bazunu and Andrew Omobamidele unsurprisingly getting called up again.

Up front, some young options include Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and Ogbene, while Jamie McGrath also got called up again.

The most notable omissions include Anthony Scully, who has six goals to his name in 10 league games for Lincoln City this season in League One.

After a great start to life in the Championship, Gavin Kilkenny is also unlucky to miss out on a first callup.

Will Keane

Keane, brother of Everton’s Michael, has often been linked with an Ireland callup, and the former Manchester United striker has clearly decided that now is his time to join the international stage.

He made only a handful of appearances for United’s first team, before spells at Hull, Ipswich and Wigan, where he is currently playing his football.

Keane was extremely highly rated at United at underage, where he was a regular starter for the under-18s, scoring 13 goals in 26 appearances in 2009–10.

The following year, he was United’s under-18s top scorer again, but things never materialised for him at the club at senior level.

Still only 28, he will be hoping that a few goals for Ireland will get him back to his best, though he has some tight competition for the #9 jersey from Idah and co.

