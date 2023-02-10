Vera Pauw includes new faces in squad ahead of World Cup

Some talent coming in from Manchester United.

Vera Pauw has included two new faces in the latest Ireland squad named ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

New names in the squad include Aoife Mannion and forward Marissa Sheva, both of whom have recently received international clearance from Fifa.

The duo, who qualify for Ireland through their grandparents, will be eager to impress in the friendly against China, as they must be extremely eager to make the World Cup squad.

A number of players miss out through injury, with the likes of Niamh Fahey, Chloe Mustaki, Leanne Kiernan, Ellen Molloy and Jessica Zui all missing.

However, Reusha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly and Heather Payne all make a return.

Ireland squad named for China friendly

Seeing Pauw call up Sheva and Mannion is an interesting decision, based on her recent comments about players who approached her after Ireland qualified for the World Cup.

Pauw said that players would only be in contention to play for Ireland if they have done “everything themselves for the passport”.

She said: “One already had done everything herself and was claiming her passport without involvement from us.

“She’s a player who really, really wants to play and her family are all here, all born here. But that passport didn’t come through, it was somewhere in the post so she couldn’t come. She could have come later but the jet lag obviously wouldn’t have helped.

“Another player we had some issues with eligibility, a player that is now injured and coming back.

“But what I said before, we only go for the players who have shown that they want to play for Ireland. They all have their passports or are doing that themselves. We have been in contact with a few players but this camp it was impossible to bring them in.

“We will only bring them in if we feel they are better than what we have. We have a core group and only if somebody is really adding something to the squad, and have done everything themselves for the passport, we can go for them.

Ireland will take on China on February 22 in Cadiz, Spain, while a training camp will also take place.

