Five unlucky absentees from latest Ireland squad

Stephen Kenny picked the Ireland squad set to take on Norway and Malta later this month, and there are some exciting names involved.

Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone both get their first callups, while Robbie Brady and Chiedozie Ogbene both come into the window in good form.

We have taken a look at some of the players who can consider themselves unlucky to miss out, aside from those who were not allowed to leave the club, including Jason Knight.

Notable absentees from Ireland squad

Joe Hodge

Hodge could well have been picked for this squad based on his performances for the Ireland Under 21s alone, but his club performances have been what is catching the eye lately.

Hodge could well feature on Saturday night against Arsenal in the Premier League, as he has done lately, and it seems harsh to leave out such a promising talent.

We don’t have many Premier League players, let alone any of Hodge’s age. He will surely make the next squad.

Conor Coventry

Another man who can feel unlucky to be left out based on recent club performances. Coventry has started in Europa Conference League wins for West Ham, as well as this week’s Carabao Cup game against Blackburn.

David Moyes clearly trusts him, but he has a bit to go until Kenny does.

Shane Duffy

Duffy has only played four minutes of Premier League football this season, and 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup, which Fulham were knocked out of.

It makes sense that he hasn’t been selected, and it has since emerged that he is currently going through some personal issues, but it will still be odd to see an Ireland squad without him even as an option.

If we are chasing a goal with a few minutes to go, Duffy will likely be missed in the opposition box.

Ryan Manning

Perhaps the most unfortunate man to miss out.

Manning has been incredible in the Championship this season, but James McClean and Robbie Brady have been chosen over him.

He is one of the best performers in the Championship as a whole, and will feel quite hard done by this month.

Sammie Szmodics

The Blackburn Rovers midfielder has been doing well this season, and has the sort of creativity and attacking spark that Ireland need at times.

He was called up to be on standby when he was playing in League One, so it comes as somewhat of a surprise that he has been left out entirely now that he is playing near the top of the Championship.

