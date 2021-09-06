The Ireland team that should play against Serbia

The team to get the job done.

Ireland are taking on Serbia on Tuesday night, and are in desperate need of a win. Stephen Kenny will know this better than anyone else, and will need to pick the right team.

Here’s who we’d go for.

Ireland vs Serbia

Gavin Bazunu

Caomhin Kelleher can consider himself quite unlucky to miss out on a chance to be Ireland’s #1, but Bazunu has looked too solid to get rid of him. He’s got that spot locked down.

Matt Doherty

Doherty will be asked to play the right-wing back role, as Seamus Coleman is missing the game through injury. He did look tired towards the end of the Azerbaijan game, but after a few days off he should be ready to go again.

Andrew Omobamidele

With Dara O’Shea and Coleman both ruled out, the Norwich defender has a great chance to stake his claim as one of the best young defenders Ireland has to offer.

Based on his performances for the Canaries towards the end of last season, he will be well able.

Shane Duffy

Ireland’s hero once again against Azerbaijan, and sadly, still probably our best chance of scoring a goal. He is needed desperately at both ends.

John Egan

Yet another top defender, and another goal threat, shown during last week’s game against Portugal. His wisdom will also be needed to help young Omobamidele through what will surely be a difficult game up against Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Ryan Manning

With Enda Stevens and O’Shea both out injured, and James McClean disappointing in this international break so far, Manning should be given the chance to play the left-wing back role.

Josh Cullen

Cullen pulled the strings really well in the first half against Azerbaijan, and while it looked like he started to tire as the game went on, he was the one who put a gorgeous cross for Duffy’s goal that saved us from complete and total embarrassment.

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan

Ireland get an equaliser with four minutes to go as Shane Duffy heads home from close range. 📱Updates: https://t.co/wx2lUlkpiH

📺Watch: https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE#IRLAZE #WorldCup2022 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/SkmLNNUWue — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 4, 2021

Conor Hourihane

Hourihane should provide some much-needed fresh legs, having not started either of the two games so far. His crossing into the box could also provide a threat, with Ireland’s three tall central defenders venturing up for set pieces.

Jamie McGrath

McGrath was really unlucky to miss out on the team to play against Azerbaijan, and Kenny might regret not putting him in the Starting XI, as we clearly lacked a bit of creativity.

However, it does mean his legs should be nice and fresh on Tuesday night. Get him in and let him play some nice passes into the two forwards.

Callum Robinson

Ireland missed Robinson’s nice touches and sharp movement off the ball against Azerbaijan, and there is a chance we could have gotten more out of the game if he played the 90 minutes.

He was also in great goal-scoring form for West Brom before he tested positive for Covid-19.

Adam Idah

If one man can leave this international break with his stock raised, it’s Idah. The Corkman dominated some of the best defenders in the world against Portugal on Wednesday, and looked tired against Azerbaijan a few days later, but unfortunately we absolutely need him again for the third time in a week.

