Ireland dealt injury blow ahead of Scotland match

More bad news for Stephen Kenny.

Ireland have been dealt an injury blow ahead of Saturday’s Uefa Nations League game against Scotland on Saturday.

John Egan and Seamus Coleman were already ruled out of today’s game, with Chiedozie Ogbene the latest to be made unavailable.

Ogbene’s breakthrough has been one of the best things about Stephen Kenny’s reign, with many of the opinion that he would never have been given this chance if it wasn’t for the manager trusting him so much.

His pace and energy will be missed against the Scots, but given he has run himself into the ground over the past few days it does make sense that his body does need a break.

It will be interesting to see how Kenny deals with one of his talismen being missing, especially given how much Ireland have struggled to stick the ball in the back of the net lately.

In fact, Ogbene has looked like Ireland’s biggest goal threats over the past two games, though he should have scored against Armenia last week.

Ireland vs Scotland

With the players Ireland do not have available, as well as the terrible Nations League results so far, it would not be a surprise if Kenny switches to a back four for Saturday’s game.

Cyrus Christie could play alongside Shane Duffy and Nathan Collins, with Enda Stevens or James McClean on the left.

In place of Ogbene, CJ Hamilton could come into the team, or things could be switched up a bit and Michael Obafemi could take his place in the search of a goal threat.

This injury news will not be what Kenny wants to hear, given how much emphasis is being placed on getting a result in this Scotland game.

Kick-off from the Aviva is at 5pm.

