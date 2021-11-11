Player ratings from Ireland’s draw with Portugal

A hard-fought point at the Aviva.

Ireland and Portugal drew with each other in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night, with Stephen Kenny’s men battling from the first minute until the last.

The game finished 0-0, with Portugal playing the last 15 minutes with 10 men thanks to Pepe, who got a red card from an elbow.

Both sides had chances to win the game, but a draw is probably a fair result.

Ireland vs Portugal player ratings

Gavin Bazunu – 8

What a gem. At 19 years of age, against one of the best teams in the world, he looked completely unphased. His distribution was also perfect.

Seamus Coleman – 7

He had a great battle with Cristiano Ronaldo, where both men got the better of each other on occasion. A leader off the ball too, constantly helping the whole team.

Shane Duffy – 8

A typical performance from Duffy, but without the goal. Won almost everything in the air, against one of the best headers of the ball the game has ever seen.

John Egan – 7

Solid as ever, and the perfect partner for Duffy. Maybe he could have played the ball out from the back a bit better, but still very impressive.

Matt Doherty – 6

Did well when he got on the ball, especially considering the lack of gametime he’s currently getting at Spurs.

He could do with a move away to get some regular football under his belt.

Enda Stevens – 5

He gave the ball away a couple of times, and didn’t offer that much going forward, but was defensively sound. Not his best game.

Josh Cullen – 7

Another great performance from the Anderlecht man, who looks so confident no matter the opposition.

The difference between he and Glen Whelan, who used to be the CDM for Ireland, is night and day.

Jeff Hendrick – 6

Not a bad game from Hendrick, but he himself will know he could have done more with the ball at his feet.

Jamie McGrath – 6

Not his best showing, but still very composed on the ball. Might feel hard done by that he was the first substitute to be taken off.

Chiedozie Ogbene – 7

Ogbene was a real handful from the first minute, and even though it didn’t work for him at times, he didn’t give the Portuguese defence a moment’s peace.

Callum Robinson – 7

A few really classy touches, and some nice crosses into the box, but CR7 didn’t get on the scoresheet this week.

Perhaps he could have passed it instead of shooting on a few occasions, but who can blame him after the last international break?

Subs:

Adam Idah – 7

Idah didn’t get picked to start the game, but again showed that he is a brilliant option in that forward line. Athletic and smart on the ball, he will play in a a green jersey for years to come.

James McClean – N/A

Conor Hourihane – N/A

