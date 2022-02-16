Ireland women’s team beat Poland in impressive victory

Another strong performance from Vera Pauw’s side.

Vera Pauw’s Ireland side defeated Poland 2-1 in a Pinatar Cup clash in Spain on Wednesday afternoon, in what can only be seen as quite an impressive victory.

Goals from Lucy Quinn and Louise Quinn cancelled out a penalty from Poland, as Ireland showed incredible fight to get back into the game after the setback.

While it was both Quinns who got the goals, Katie McCabe was at the heart of the victory, picking up both assists on the day.

Ireland 2-1 Poland

McCabe was her usual self, leading the team forward and pulling inspiration from nowhere to make sure Ireland never gave in.

However, it was Lucy Quinn who picked up the Player of the Match award.

Poland are currently ranked one place above Ireland in the official rankings (31st), though this win should go some way to changing that.

The game, which took place in Spain, also saw Niamh Fahey pick up her 100th cap for the Girls in Green.

This victory feels all the more sweeter when you take into account that Ireland played Poland approximately three years ago and lost 4-0, showing the progress made over the past few years.

Ireland vs Poland

While this was an excellent win for the Girls in Green, and the side seems to be improving with every game, it is a pity that it was virtually impossible to watch from Ireland.

Considering the incredible turnout in Tallaght Stadium for the recent World Cup qualifiers, it would have been nice to see it broadcasted somewhere in Ireland.

Next up will be the winners of Hungary and Russia, who take each other on later tonight. Ireland’s game against the victors will be on Saturday.

This win, and hopefully a good performance on Saturday, will hopefully give Ireland some confidence going into the World Cup qualifiers in April.

Read next: Adam Idah sends message to Stephen Kenny with latest comments

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Vera Pauw