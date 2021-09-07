Ireland vs Serbia: Player ratings from Tuesday night’s draw

A promising end to the international break.

Ireland drew 1-1 with Serbia on Tuesday night, in a game where Stephen Kenny’s side showed exactly how much they care.

When they could have accepted defeat, they all dug deep and fought to ensure they left with a point. Here are our player ratings.

Ireland Serbia player ratings

Gavin Bazunu – 9

This young man is only 19. 19. What a goalkeeper Ireland (and Manchester City) have on their hands. He saved us time and time again tonight, and looked incredible with the ball at his feet. Simply sublime.

Matt Doherty – 6

A very decent performance from the Spurs man, who looked exhausted towards the end of the game against Azerbaian on Saturday. He has been asked to play in a few different roles over the past week, and he can hold his head high following his efforts.

Andrew Omobamidele – 8

The young Norwich defender seemed determined not to be outdone by his keeper stood behind him. He defended really well throughout the game, but what was most impressive was what he did with the ball at his feet.

He was taking players on, he was doing stepovers, and that attempt in the last minute would have genuinely made the Aviva explode. What a debut.

Shane Duffy – 6

Not his best work, and he nearly gifted Serbia a goal in the opening minutes, but once again it was him in the mixer when Ireland needed a goal, and his pressure definitely contributed to the ball going into the back of the net.

John Egan – 6

Aleksandar Mitrovic was just too strong and clever for our defence at times, but you definitely couldn’t say any of our defenders had a bad game. Some real positives to take from the lads at the back, Egan was no exception.

James McClean – 5

A fairly anonymous performance from the Wigan player, but there was one piece of defensive brilliance where he bailed out his keeper. His determination and energy ensured the game stayed 1-0, when it could have been put out of sight.

Josh Cullen – 5

Quite a quiet night for Cullen, which is probably to be expected after playing three games in less than seven days. He’ll sleep tonight, and he will have definitely earned it.

Jeff Hendrick – 7

Arguably Hendrick’s best performance since Euro 2016. He had some lovely little passes that almost led to goals, and his skills and touches on the ball were like the old Hendrick.

Alan Browne – 4

A really poor game from Browne. He was tasked with a lot of dirty work, pressing and closing down, but it was his responsibility to make something happen going forward, and he didn’t.

Jamie McGrath – 5

Some classy touches, and some moments that made you think that he was one of the tidiest players on the pitch. But none of it was consistent or regular enough. Hopefully we’ll see him in an Ireland jersey again soon enough.

Adam Idah – 6

To put in a performance like he did tonight after what he was tasked with doing against Portugal and Azerbaijan is genuinely outstanding. His legs will ache tonight, and he will be fuming not to have scored on this international break, but he can hold his head high.

Subs:

Callum Robinson – 8

He made all the difference when he came on. A gorgeous cross into the box that made the goal, and another one that nearly won us the game. If it weren’t for Covid he would have started the past two games, and who knows what difference he could have made?

Daryl Horgan – 5

He didn’t have his usual impact off the bench, but still gave the team a much-needed addition of pace. A great player to have in the squad.

Jayson Molumby – 5

Molumby’s presence on the pitch will always lift the crowd. His energy and passion will make him a fan-favourite among the Ireland supporters. But he really needs to work on his composure and discipline as he gets older.

