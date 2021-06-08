Ireland vs Hungary player ratings from 0-0 draw

A stalemate out in Hungary.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland took on Hungary in a friendly match on Tuesday evening, in front of approximately 14,000 fans in a packed Ferenc Szusza Stadium.

Here are our player ratings from the Ireland game:

Gavin Bazunu – 8

He only played the first 45 minutes, but did enough to increase his reputation again. Just before half-time he pulled off a gorgeous save to keep it at 0-0. Very promising stuff from the young man.

Matt Doherty – 6

Did his defensive duties well, but didn’t thrive with the five at the back like many thought he might.

John Egan – 8

Alongside Bazunu, Egan was our best player tonight. He was inches from scoring a thumping header in the opening minutes, and looked extremely confident playing the ball out from the back. A real leader.

Shane Duffy – 6

He was still a bit away from looking like the Shane Duffy of old, but a good performance from the Brighton defender.

Dara O’Shea – 7

Played slightly out of position once again, but did not look dodgy or worrying at any point. He has really locked down his position in the Ireland team, which is a credit to the young man.

James McClean – 5

Another five for McClean, who did his best as he always does, but didn’t offer a massive amount going forward, which he needed to do in this sort of game.

Josh Cullen – 6

It is incredible that in the game, at 25, Cullen was one of the more senior players on the pitch.

Conor Hourihane – 5

Put himself about, but we couldn’t really say he did much more with the ball at his feet. For a player with his ability and passing range, he will be quite disappointed with how this international break has gone.

Jason Knight – 6

A few nice tackles and interceptions, but not the best of performances from the young, dynamic midfielder.

Adam Idah – 6

Led the line a lot better than James Collins did against a much tougher opposition, but didn’t really do enough when he did get the ball. Good experience for him in a tough environment nonetheless.

Troy Parrott – 7

Was the one player who was visibly trying to make something happen every time he got the ball. The ball didn’t drop for him on the night, but showed signs of positivity, and Kenny will surely plan on giving him more game time going forward.

Subs:

Kelleher – 9

He came on for Bazunu at half-time, and pulled off a few lovely saves, ensuring that there will be competition between the two going forward. Stephen Kenny will be scratching his head, because both keepers look really ready for this level.

Anything Gavin can do…! Brilliant stop from Kelleher on a night where both of Ireland's young keepers have shone https://t.co/n3vd2sk3dM #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/t4GknIzuhX — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 8, 2021

Daryl Horgan – 7

He was really exciting when he came on, again, and must surely be banging on Kenny’s door to start the next game, as he often offers more than the man he replaces.

Jayson Molumby – 6

He also put in a shift when he came on, and Kenny will be delighted that his three subs who got some good time had such an impact on the game.

