The Ireland team we’d like to see take on Norway

Ireland take on Norway at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday night at 7.45pm.

Stephen Kenny’s side will need to be at their best to get anything from the game, and despite it being a friendly, it could help boost the team’s confidence ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Here’s the team we would go with against Norway.

Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu is playing every week in the Premier League, and despite Caoimhin Kelleher’s heroics in the Carabao Cup recently, he is more deserving of this spot than the Liverpool man.

In fact, Mark Travers is actually the most likely to take Bazunu’s place in this team, given he has two Premier League clean sheets this season.

Matt Doherty

The Spurs man should be extremely fresh for this friendly, as he hasn’t exactly been playing every week for his club side.

He will be key to the way Kenny wants to set up, and will have Seamus Coleman waiting in the wings if he is exhausted after 70 minutes.

Nathan Collins

The first name on the teamsheet at this point, and arguably our best player. He doesn’t have Erling Haaland to worry about, but Norway’s attackers will still be lively enough that Collins will need to be at his best.

John Egan

Will likely be the captain tonight, and deservedly so. A great servant to Ireland over the years, and captaining Sheffield United on a weekly basis, Egan is a no-brainer.

Dara O’Shea

Shane Duffy has been left out of the squad entirely, while Andrew Omobamidele is still injured, so O’Shea should be able to step in comfortably against Norway.

He has never let Ireland down in the past, and is proving to be a real asset in this team, thanks to his versatility.

Robbie Brady

It’s a toss-up between Brady and James McClean, as the latter is in good form with Wigan, but Brady has been among the best players in all of the Championship this season.

He is far and away Preston’s best player, and his deliveries from set-pieces could be crucial.

Josh Cullen

Another man who will play for Ireland every time he is fit, as he completely dictates the tempo that we like to play at.

He is doing the very same with EFL Championship leaders Burnley under Vincent Kompany, and is a guarantee to start tonight.

Jayson Molumby

Molumby should start, especially given Jason Knight was not released by Derby County, and his energy will be crucial if we are to control the game at the Aviva.

He needs to put himself about like he always does, but do so without getting himself into trouble with the referee.

Will Smallbone

With Knight not in the squad, there is a vacancy in the midfield three, and it could well be occupied by Smallbone.

He is starting every week with Stoke, and it would be a real vote of confidence to start Smallbone in his first senior game after being called up from the Under 21s. It’s him or Jamie McGrath.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene is a man in form, and despite a bad injury keeping him out for a few weeks, he is still banging in the goals in the Championship.

His pace will be needed to stretch the game, while his strike partner tends to look for the ball to his feet.

Michael Obafemi

It’s a shame that we won’t get to see the Obafemi and Troy Parrott partnership that has looked exciting in the past, but it’s an opportunity to see what these two can do together.

This leaves Evan Ferguson to come on when the Norway defenders are hopefully starting to become tired.

