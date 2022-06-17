Winners and losers from Ireland’s Nations League campaign

Agree with our picks?

Now that the dust has settled on what was undeniably a mixed Nations League campaign for Ireland, Stephen Kenny will be given a chance to reflect on what he saw.

There were some standout performers, and some who didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory.

We’ve taken a look at some who should be pleased with how it went, and others who might be in trouble.

Ireland Nations League winners and losers

Winners

Jason Knight

Knight will have been disappointed not to start the opening game against Armenia, and looking back, he will be wondering what might have happened if he did.

His energy is completely infectious, and the way he helped Ireland get up the pitch should prove to be essential for years to come.

Michael Obafemi

The pass. That goal. Exactly what Ireland have been missing for years. He only started one game out of the four, yet a lot of the talk is about him.

There is a place in the team that is now his. It’s up to him whether or not he keeps it. Plus that partnership with Troy Parrott looks to be a promising one.

Nathan Collins

Obviously.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS FROM NATHAN COLLINS 🤯🔥 This might just break the internet.pic.twitter.com/Y01KDqn7eS — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 14, 2022

Losers

Callum Robinson

Robinson went into this international break as a guaranteed starter, and left having fallen way down the pecking order.

He was trying, but it just wasn’t working out for him. He is now likely behind Parrott, Obafemi, Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene in the attacking rankings.

Shane Duffy

This might feel a little bit harsh on Duffy, as he has arguably been Ireland’s best servant over the past five years, but it is more a testament to Collins’ rise.

Duffy likes to play in the middle of Kenny’s back three, which Collins did to a far higher level. Against Ukraine at home he was sloppy, and he almost gifted Scotland a goal in the Aviva too.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him dropped in September, especially if he’s not playing regular football at Brighton.

Jeff Hendrick

Hendrick didn’t play too badly in either of the defeats he started in, but when he was replaced by Jayson Molumby – you could see a world of difference.

Molumby was getting stuck into tackles that Hendrick wasn’t getting anywhere near, and became a bit of a fan-favourite in the process. He’s another man who needs a big few months at club level.

Follow all things Irish football here

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, nations league