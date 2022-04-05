Five men who need to be at their best.

Ireland’s Nations League campaign will sneak up on us, especially given we are into the business end of the club season.

Stephen Kenny will already be planning for the games against Scotland, Armenia and Ukraine in June, and identifying his strongest teams.

Here are five players who could be key to Ireland’s Nations League campaign.

Ireland Nations League campaign

Gavin Bazunu

While he missed Ireland’s last international break with illness, we shouldn’t forget just how incredible he has been since making his debut for Ireland.

He has kept out some of the best players in Europe already for Ireland, so these big games shouldn’t phase him at all, and will be a great experience for the Firhouse man.

Shane Duffy

There could be calls for Duffy to be dropped if he doesn’t appear much for Brighton over the next few months, especially if John Egan, Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea are all getting more regular gametime.

But Ireland are undeniably a better side with the Brighton man playing. He is needed when it comes to defending, and remains one of our biggest goal threats at the other end too.

Matt Doherty

Confidence is everything in football, and Doherty’s should be sky-high at the minute.

The Nations League games could take place shortly after Spurs manage to get into the Champions League places, with the Dubliner largely responsible for the turnaround in form.

He needs to play, and preferably in his desired position, even though he is well able to do a job at left wing-back.

Josh Cullen

Many made the point that Ireland’s game against Lithuania was Cullen’s best performance for us, and he didn’t even play.

This is because many were unimpressed with Conor Hourihane and Alan Browne who played instead of the Anderlecht man. Cullen keeps the ball better than both, and wins it back too. His tenacity will be needed.

Callum Robinson

The West Brom forward is our most dangerous attacker, while also potentially being our most creative passer of the ball too.

His crossing from out wide has been excellent for Ireland, and while he is often inconsistent, we will need him at his best if we are to break down some really tough defences.

