The exciting Irish team we’d like to see take on Malta

A win is required.

Ireland take on Malta in a friendly on Sunday night, days after a disappointing loss at home to Norway.

Stephen Kenny will want his team to bounce back, and this is the team that we think could do it.

Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu looked shaky at times against Norway, and while Kenny should tinker with the team that lost on Thursday, now is not the time to hit the reset button.

Bazunu was our best player in 2021, and he needs to get more and more experience playing at international level.

Matt Doherty

Doherty needs to offer more going forward against Malta, as he won’t actually be playing as a full-back. In a game where Ireland will have a lot of the ball, he should be a right-midfielder, who drops back when some defending needs to be done.

Nathan Collins

The first name on the team sheet, and despite a slight error against Norway, you get the feeling that we would be in a great spot if we had 11 players as good as Collins.

John Egan

Another man who was at fault for a goal against Norway, but his value in this team is clear for all to see.

He will likely be captain on the night, and has shown that he is a real goal threat as well in recent months.

Dara O’Shea

O’Shea very rarely puts a foot wrong in an Ireland jersey, and with Andrew Omobamidele out injured at the minute, that place in the team is his.

Robbie Brady

Brady will be playing as a left wing-back, but he should be staying high up the pitch, even more than Doherty.

The two defensively-minded midfielders can cover these wide positions, Brady’s job should be to thread balls through to the attacking players.

Josh Cullen

A player who helps Ireland keep the ball, which we will be looking to do against Malta. Hopefully some of his passes are threaded through the lines into more attacking players on the night.

Alan Browne

Jayson Molumby is a good player for certain games, but Ireland won’t need a destroyer in the midfield against Malta. We will need someone to keep the ball.

Browne can pop up with a goal too, and he will likely be rewarded for his clean strike on Thursday night.

A sweet strike from Alan Browne draws Ireland level! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 A way better second half performance!#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/jhKz3Uov3b — Kenny's Kids 🇮🇪 (@KennysKids) November 17, 2022

Will Smallbone

Smallbone deserves his debut, if only just to show those in the Under 21 squad that performing to a high level will get you rewards.

On top of that, we need a link from the midfielders to the strikers, and the Stoke City man can do just that.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Extremely unlucky not to start against Norway, and he definitely deserves his chance on Sunday night.

In an away game, there could be the chance that Malta leave a high line for Ireland to exploit, and with Ogbene’s rapid pace, he can help really stretch the game.

Michael Obafemi

He hardly touched the ball against Norway, but all Irish fans know how much he has to offer. It’s a shame Troy Parrott is injured, as the two clearly have a nice relationship, but he and Ogbene could well strike up something similar.

This should leave the likes of Jamie McGrath and Evan Ferguson to come on at half-time or shortly afterwards to show what they can do.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland