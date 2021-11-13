The Starting XI Ireland should go with against Luxembourg

A more important game than it seems.

Ireland’s last game against Luxembourg was one of the darkest days in recent memory for Irish football, so it really is crucial for Stephen Kenny’s team to get a win on Sunday.

While qualification is no longer possible for either team, it would be a great chance for Kenny to show how far he has brought this Ireland team since the 1-0 loss earlier this year.

Here’s the team we would go with.

Ireland Starting XI vs Luxembourg

Gavin Bazunu

A no-brainer. Three clean sheets in a row for Ireland at just 19 years of age is genuinely incredible stuff.

Making it four in a row would be exactly what he deserves.

Seamus Coleman

With Matt Doherty suspended, Coleman can step into the right-wing back role easily. However, this is only if he feels his body is able to get up and down the pitch as much as he will be asked to.

If his legs are up for the task, he should play.

Shane Duffy

The man who conquered Cristiano Ronaldo in the air during the week is a guaranteed starter for Ireland, and will be needed to keep Luxembourg at bay.

The 🐐 is the one in green. 😉 pic.twitter.com/WMCpM0RMxj — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 12, 2021

John Egan

As Kenny himself put it, Egan could and should be playing in the Champions League, so he’ll be starting for the Boys in Green.

Nathan Collins

Collins has seriously impressed at Burnley lately. His performances have done more than enough to earn him a slot in this Starting XI, and it could put some real pressure on Andrew Omobamidele.

Enda Stevens

James McClean might come in and play here, but Stevens is the right option for a game like this.

We will have more of the ball, and Stevens is more likely to do damage in the final third than McClean is.

Josh Cullen

The difference Cullen makes in this team is immeasurable. He wins the ball back, and pushes it forward. Exactly what the team needs.

Josh Cullen gets a shot off after some more very questionable play out of the back from Portugal

📺 https://t.co/12VvQ93rKd

📻 https://t.co/Onwqfd42AQ

💻 https://t.co/gKUO2jcTtR #RTEsoccer #IRLPOR pic.twitter.com/muFpSoTu66 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 11, 2021

Jeff Hendrick

Cullen makes Hendrick a better player, and while we’re not exactly seeing the Euro 16 Jeff, he is playing some great football in a green jersey.

Jamie McGrath

McGrath makes a nuisance of himself in a way that most Irish players don’t, in that he keeps the ball and ensures we aren’t chasing shadows for the whole game. Plus his set-piece deliveries are excellent.

Adam Idah

Idah was unlucky not to start against Portugal, but his fresh legs could be a really useful tool in getting in behind the Luxembourg defence.

It would be a great game for him to get his first senior goal for Ireland, and it also leaves Chiedozie Ogbene to come off the bench.

Callum Robinson

Robinson’s ability to drop into spaces and disrupt the opposition’s midfield is incredible, and essential to the way Ireland play.

Also, he’s our most likely goalscorer, alongside Duffy…

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, luxembourg, stephen kenny