Player ratings from Ireland vs Lithuania as Troy Parrott strikes late

A disappointing night at the Aviva.

Troy Parrott stole the show as Ireland defeated Lithuania 1-0 on Tuesday night.

The crowd never seemed to get going, and neither did the team, on a night to forget for a lot of Stephen Kenny’s players. However, a late winner from Parrott means that Ireland end an excellent international break on a high.

Here are our player ratings from the game.

Ireland vs Lithuania player ratings

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7

Had very little to do, and his distribution was impressive all game. Unfortunately from his perspective, he probably didn’t have enough to do to take Gavin Bazunu’s spot from him.

Nathan Collins – 7

A fine performance from the Burnley defender who could well break into Kenny’s Starting XI over the next few months.

John Egan – 5

A few nice passes out from the back, but he will know himself that he could have been a little bit sharper on a couple of occasions. Almost scored right at the end.

Dara O’Shea – 6

Great to see him back in a green jersey, and he looked completely confident at all times. Taken off after an hour.

Matt Doherty – 5

Did nothing in the first-half, but had a second-half that was much more like what we’ve seen him from him lately at club level. However, he really should have had put Ireland in front after a great run.

Ryan Manning – 6

Offered more than Doherty in the first-half, and moved back into one of the central positions in the second. Some nice crosses, and a fine option for the left wing-back position.

Couor Hourihane – 5

Showed his class on a number of occasions, and should have had a goal if it weren’t for two other players being offside. Could have done more from set-pieces.

Alan Browne – 5

Almost completely anonymous aside from a few nice bits of skill. Could have added more to the game with late runs into the box.

Chiedozie Ogbene – 6

Ireland’s livewire at times, showing incredible pace and directness when he got the ball. Lithuania’s players had no choice but to foul on him a couple of occasions. On another day he could have had a brace.

It's been one of those nights so far 🙃 70 | Still goalless with 20 minutes remaining at the @AVIVAStadium, keep pushing (0-0)#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/ibMS4s3AEE — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 29, 2022

Callum Robinson – 3

Not the best of displays from the striker, though he has earned some credit in the bank with his past few games in a green jersey. Wasteful on the ball, and gave a few the odd silly foul.

Will Keane – 3

Failed to take his chance or replicate h is excellent league form this season, and Kenny will likely be disappointed with his output as a whole.

Subs:

Troy Parrott – 9

Did more in 30 minutes than Keane did in 60, and should now definitely be ahead of him the pecking order. Some real class from the 20-year-old, and a cracker to win it.

James McClean – 6

Some nice energy, as always, without offering too much going forward. Still a decent option off the bench at 32.

Scott Hogan, Jason Knight and Jeff Hendrick – All on the pitch for 15 minutes or less.

