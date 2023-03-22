Stephen Kenny to go with young front three vs Latvia

An exciting trio to lead the line.

Stephen Kenny is set to go a with a young front three vs Latvia, according to the latest reports.

Daniel McDonnell of the Irish Independent has reported that the most likely front three for the friendly game is Will Smallbone in behind Evan Ferguson and Michael Obafemi.

This front three has of course never started a game together, as this will be the first start for the senior side for both Smallbone and Ferguson.

Further to this…expecting that we'll see Ferguson and Michael Obafemi play together tonight. Will Smallbone to start from deeper role. — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) March 22, 2023

The only other confirmation that Kenny has confirmed is that Matt Doherty will start the game, and be the captain on the day.

Ireland vs Latvia team news

Gavin Bazunu is also likely to start in goal, especially after his good form in the Premier League with Southampton.

Doherty being captain implies that other senior players may not be playing on the night, including Seamus Coleman, James McClean and John Egan, all of whom have captained Ireland in the past.

This could lead to starts being given to young defenders, including Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea or Andrew Omobamidele.

The attacking trio implies that Kenny is expecting to have most of the ball against a resolute Latvian side, with two strikers and no wingers in the team.

Smallbone will be tasked with picking a pass and finding either of the two strikers, while he should also be on set-pieces.

Kick-off from the Aviva Stadium is 7.45pm.

Read next: Young Brighton and Ireland star Andrew Moran sums up Evan Ferguson perfectly

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, stephen kenny