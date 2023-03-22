Stephen Kenny gives more info about starting team vs Latvia

He has chosen his captain for the night.

Stephen Kenny has revealed more information about his starting team vs Latvia tonight, having clearly decided on his captain.

The Ireland manager revealed on Tuesday evening that Matt Doherty would captain the side for the first time in the friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

During a conversation about France’s current captaincy situation, Kenny went out of his way to praise Doherty for his leadership skills, before stating that he would be leading the team out on Wednesday night.

Doherty, who was present for this press conference, was asked about his lack of playing time in Spain. The wing-back said that he is treating his time with Atletico as a learning curve.

He said: “I am there until the end of the season and I am just using it as a learning experience. I am improving by training with world-class players every day. I am using the six months I have there to try and get better, to try and understand the game better and improve my overall game.”

Stephen Kenny selects captain for Ireland vs Latvia

It has been confirmed that Matt Doherty will captain Ireland against Latvia. The news would suggest that neither Coleman and Egan will start so there's a good chance we will see Andrew Omobamidele back in the green jersey. #COYBIG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 21, 2023

Doherty being the captain vs Latvia does offer some further insight into the team Kenny is likely to put out on Wednesday night.

It implies that other senior players may not be playing on the night, including Seamus Coleman, James McClean and John Egan, all of whom have captained Ireland in the past.

This implies that Kenny could be going with a young back three, with Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea and Andrew Omobamidele all potentially in with a chance of starting the game.

Further up the pitch, Evan Ferguson is making his full debut against Latvia, with Kenny confirming that the teenage sensation will get his first start.

The rest of the places in the team are up for grabs, with team news expected at approximately 6.40pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, stephen kenny