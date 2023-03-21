Stephen Kenny gives early team news for Ireland vs Latvia

Exactly what Irish fans will want to hear.

Stephen Kenny has given some early team news for Ireland vs Latvia, confirming that Evan Ferguson will make his full debut in the friendly.

Ferguson has played for Ireland before, coming on against Norway and Malta, but this will be his first start after his meteoric rise.

The young Brighton striker has been among the best forwards in the Premier League in 2023, and is now one of the most highly-rated youngsters in world football.

A packed Aviva Stadium will be given the chance to give Ferguson a proper welcome on Wednesday night, as he hopefully marks his first start with a goal against a resolute Latvian side.

Evan Ferguson to start vs Latvia

Kenny revealed this information at a press conference in Abbotstown on Tuesday, as his side trained ahead of the match.

Ferguson may not have the entire 90 minutes in him, as he will likely be asked to start again vs France a few days later, in Ireland’s first Euro 2024 qualifier.

In the same press conference, Kenny explained that Adam Idah will miss the game against Latvia through injury, but that he hasn’t been ruled out of the France tie just yet.

Idah’s presence will not be missed as much thanks to the presence of Ferguson, who brings a lot of the same qualities to the team, with an added level of composure in front of goal.

Evan Ferguson to start against Latvia tomorrow. Adam Idah was already ruled out of that game, but Stephen Kenny says he's not (yet) out of the France game and 'hopeful' he could be involved in training later in the week — Paul O'Hehir (@paulohehir) March 21, 2023

Ferguson’s presence in Kenny’s starting team implies he will be putting out a strong side against Latvia, despite the game against France just a few days later.

While there is nothing on the line in the friendly, a loss in this game would be a disaster for Kenny going into the massive game against the French.

Take a look at the Starting XI we think Kenny should go with vs Latvia here.

