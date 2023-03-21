The Ireland team who should take on Latvia

The side to get the job done?

Ireland take on Latvia on Wednesday night in their first of two home games in this international window.

While it is not as important as the qualifier against France that will come a few days later, Stephen Kenny would certainly be happy with a win going into the big game.

Here is the Starting XI we think he should go with on the night.

Gavin Bazunu

A few weeks ago, Kenny might have had a difficult decision on his hands with regards to his goalkeeper, but after a few clean sheets in the Premier League for Bazunu, he should be Ireland’s No. 1 without a doubt.

Andrew Omobamidele

Omobamidele has not been playing regularly for Norwich, despite a really strong start to the season.

Throwing him in the deep end against France would probably be naive, but he is the sort of player who could have the pace to deal with Kylian Mbappe.

Nathan Collins

Collins will be one of the first names on the team sheet for both games, and given he hasn’t been a regular starter at Wolves lately, he is almost certain to play both games for Ireland here.

John Egan

He will likely be the captain during this international break, and will hope to continue some fine goalscoring form from the past few international windows.

Matt Doherty

Seamus Coleman no longer has the legs to play two games in quick succession, and with regular football coming his way under Sean Dyche at Everton, Kenny must manage him carefully.

Doherty, who has hardly kicked a ball in Spain since joining Atletico Madrid, will need to be brought up to speed and this is the match to do it in.

Callum O’Dowda

This game would have been perfect for Robbie Brady, but he misses out through injury unfortunately.

O’Dowda is having a decent season, and with James McClean more likely to start vs France, he could be given his chance in the left-wing back role in which he plays for Cardiff.

Josh Cullen

Another man who will likely play the majority of both games, due to his importance to the team. We have no real replacement for Cullen, so he should be managed carefully, but we would also struggle without the Burnley maestro.

Jayson Molumby

While his crunching tackles are what tend to catch the eye, the West Brom man also knows how to pick a pass and has recently had an eye for goal with the Baggies.

Jason Knight

Knight is the best option we have at driving from the midfield into the opposition’s danger area, and his work ethic is unmatched.

He could come off on the hour mark for one of Will Smallbone or Jamie McGrath.

Michael Obafemi

With Latvia likely to play a deep line, we need somebody who can pull off a bit of magic from outside the box, which Obafemi has done on a number of occasions for Ireland.

Evan Ferguson

While we may be wiser wrapping Ferguson in bubble wrap so that he’s alright to start against France, he should start vs Latvia in an attempt to get him off the mark on the international stage.

