Three players who could break into Ireland team for next games

The team who started vs France is not set in stone for the future.

Ireland can take a lot of positives from the most recent international break. A win against Latvia and a very strong performance against one of the best teams in the world.

But Stephen Kenny will know that there is still improvements needed if his side are to have any chance of getting out of the group of death.

Ireland vs Greece and Gibraltar

Andrew Omobamidele

Ireland’s back three of Nathan Collins, John Egan and Dara O’Shea played really well against France, hardly putting a foot wrong on the night.

But three months is a long time in football, and between injuries and bad form, everything could change.

Omobamidele is perhaps not as experienced as the other three players, but he does possess more pace than most defenders, which is becoming more and more important in the modern game.

Will Smallbone

While many were outraged that Smallbone didn’t play against France just days after he got the Man of the Match award on his debut, it does make sense given the game that it was.

France were always going to have most of the ball, and we needed to pack the midfield with hard workers instead of those who have the magic to pick out a clever forward pass.

But against the weaker sides in the group, Smallbone could be the exact player that we need.

If he has a good end to the season with Stoke, that place could be his.

Ireland vs Greece and Gibraltar

Adam Idah

It’s clear that Kenny likes Idah, as he risked the player’s fitness just to ensure that he was available to play for 30 minutes against France.

After Michael Obafemi started and played well vs Latvia, it might have made more sense to bring him on, but Kenny likely views them as different types of players.

Kenny likes a big presence up front, and if he wants to go with a more attacking side against the relatively weaker opposition of Greece and Georgia, another striker being brought into the team might make sense.

Keep up to date with all things Irish football here

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland