Who should start in goal for Ireland this month?

A great problem to have.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team take on Belgium and Lithuania at the end of the month in a set of international friendlies.

While the games may not seem all that important, for such a young and exciting squad, these are the moments that players get to prove that they have what it takes.

And though it is clear that we are extremely stacked in the goalkeeping department, this could be a chance to try out something new in goal.

We’ve taken a look at the three options, and given our thoughts on who should play in the games.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland goalkeeper situation

Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu is Ireland’s #1, and it feels as though he should remain in that position until he does something to justify dropping him.

These friendly games could be an opportunity to give the others a chance, but given how close the competition is, we think Bazunu will start the game against Belgium.

He was one of our star players in games against Portugal and Serbia, so the tough ask of keeping Romelu Lukaku and co. out should be no bother to the Firhouse man.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher has now kept a clean sheet in the Premier League, the Champions League, two Carabao Cup semi-finals and a cup final.

Plus, he had to deal with significant media attention after scoring the winner in the Carabao Cup final. He is clearly unphased by whatever is asked of him, and is only slightly behind Bazunu in Kenny’s pecking order, if at all.

He should start against Lithuania, where he will come off at half-time.

Ireland goalkeepers

Mark Travers

Travers did not cover himself in glory when he started against Serbia approximately 13 months ago.

But did that keep him down? Not at all. He has without a doubt been the best goalkeeper in the Championship this season, and is extremely likely to be a Premier League player next year.

He may have fumbled his first chance in a green jersey, but he can’t be frozen out of the squad completely.

He should get 45 minutes against Lithuania, the same way Kenny gave Kelleher and Bazunu 45 minutes each when Ireland played Hungary in June.

