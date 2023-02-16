Ireland strikers – who will start up front vs France?

A good problem to have…

Ireland have their work cut out for them against France next month, the same way they have their work cut out for them if they are to qualify from a difficult Euro 2024 group.

The football gods blessed us with a group consisting of France and the Netherlands, as well as a decent Greece side, meaning even a third place finish would be an overachievement.

But Ireland have overachieved in the past, and Stephen Kenny’s side will aim to do just that with an exciting crop of young talent coming through the ranks.

Forward options.

One question Kenny will already be asking himself is who will start up front for Ireland against France in our group opener.

Many Ireland fans will see it as a no-brainer that Evan Ferguson will be one of the first names on the team sheet after his excellent 2023 so far with Brighton, and he is the most likely of the options to start.

He can hold the ball up, he can lead the line, he can bring others into play and most importantly he can stick the ball into the back of the net.

This means that Kenny will likely disrupt the Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrott partnership that he is a big fan of.

Ireland’s strikers vs France

Obafemi and Parrott combined really well against Scotland in one of the best Ireland performances in recent memory, but Ferguson is not the sort of player that can be left on the bench.

On top of that, neither of the two above names have been playing all that regularly, though they do have a few weeks to impress at club level before the match.

With Ferguson’s build, somebody who has pace to run in behind could be the sort of partner he might need, meaning Obafemi could be a good shout, and the big man/little man formula has brought Ireland lots of success in the past.

Another option Kenny has is to play Ferguson down the middle, and two quick wingers either side of him. Adam Idah is back playing for Norwich and he could play on the left, while the ever-reliable Chiedozie Ogbene is more than capable of playing right-wing.

That fails to mention the likes of Callum Robinson and Scott Hogan, who Kenny has relied on in the past, and with just over a month to go, there is still a chance for anyone to step up.

As the saying goes, it’s a good problem to have, and while the task is daunting, there is reason to be excited about the match in front of a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

