FAI give lifetime ban to fan who stormed the pitch against Lithuania

The Gardai are also involved in the situation.

The FAI have dished out a lifetime ban to the fan who stormed the pitch during Ireland’s 1-0 win against Lithuania in March.

The fan took to the pitch in an Ireland rugby jersey, before attempting to get a picture with himself and Caoimhin Kelleher, evading stewards in the process.

The fan in question has been given an “indefinite ban on attending matches involving the Irish football team”, the FAI has confirmed. The FAI is also liaising with Gardai regarding the individual who came onto the pitch during the match.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said that he hopes this sort of incident will not tarnish the reputation of the many well-behaved fans, hence the punishment.

He said: “We cannot and will not allow this type of irresponsible behaviour to go unpunished and this is a clear message to anyone who considers entering the field of play during a match. For one of our players to be approached by an individual on the pitch during play is completely unacceptable.

“I can confirm that the individual involved will be banned indefinitely from all Irish football games at the Aviva Stadium. He is clearly not representative of the majority.

“We are also asking all parents of younger children who allow their kids to attempt to get onto the pitch at the end of a game to also remember their responsibilities as parents and to stop this at source.

“Whilst no-one wants to dampen the general positive enthusiasm for the team at the moment, again people just have to accept that this is not the right thing to encourage our young fans to do, either at the Aviva or across our LOI stadia. Thank you to everyone for giving this due consideration.

“We have too many well-behaved and supportive fans to allow their experience and that of the players to be affected by the mindless few and this needs to stop now. Thank you to all of those fans who supported the team so brilliantly and so positively over the two games – it is hugely appreciated by Stephen and the team.”

