Ireland confirms bid to host Euro 2028

A Euros on home soil is on the cards.

England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have announced a joint-bid to host Euro 2028.

It is believed that these nations all had plans to attempt to host the 2030 World Cup, but they have shifted their intentions to the European competition.

Both Croke Park and Aviva Stadium are believed to be under consideration for the Euro 2028 bid.

The FAI confirmed the news on Monday morning, writing: “Following an extensive feasibility study, we have agreed to focus on a bid to host Uefa Euro 2028, the third largest sports event in the world.”

CONFIRMED | Republic of Ireland & UK nations to bid for EURO 2028 🏆 Following an extensive feasibility study, we have agreed to focus on a bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the third largest sports event in the world#EURO2028 | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/YEQFghLBUo — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 7, 2022

Ireland Euro 2028 bid

The English FA elaborated on the news, explaining the decision behind the bid.

Their statement reads: “It would be an honour and a privilege to collectively host UEFA EURO 2028 and to welcome all of Europe.

“It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities.

“We believe the UK and the Republic of Ireland can offer UEFA and European football something special in 2028 – a compact and unique five-way hosting collaboration that will provide a great experience for the teams and the fans.

“We continue to collaborate with our Government Partners of the UK and Ireland about the next steps.

This comes after the chair of UK’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee urged the nations to focus on the “achievable” target of hosting Euro 2028 and ditch their 2030 World Cup bid.

Julian Knight said: “It’s sad as we are ideally suited to hosting a tournament, but we have huge reputation problems in the international game.

“So it’s best to aim our sights at something achievable, drop the ‘we are the home of football’ malarkey, reform our domestic game and focus on winning and delivering a really great Euros.”

Knight was likely referencing the trouble the England fans caused at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer.

