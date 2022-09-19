Assessing Ireland’s defensive options going into Nations League

A good problem to have.

Ireland have two important Nations League games coming in the next 10 days, with a trip to Scotland up first before a home game against Armenia.

After the rollercoaster of last season’s campaign, Stephen Kenny will want to build on the momentum gained by the away match against Ukraine and the home win over Scotland.

One of Kenny’s most difficult choices will be picking a defensive unit to start the games, and he definitely has quite a lot to pick from.

We’ve taken a look at Ireland’s defensive options going into the Nations League campaign.

Nathan Collins will likely be the first name on the teamsheet, despite his reckless red card against Manchester City on Saturday morning.

He was the standout performer at the last international break, and his recovery pace and composure on the ball is essential for how Kenny wants to play.

He will definitely be in the team, and rightfully so.

The question then comes when looking at who will replace him. Will Kenny go with a three at the back, giving him the option to play three of his talented central defenders, or four at the back, leaving Collins with only one partner?

If it’s two, we would predict that John Egan would slot in alongside Collins.

Ireland’s defensive options

However, the best performance of the Kenny era came in the 3-0 win over Scotland, where he opted for a back three of Collins, Egan and Shane Duffy.

The issue with Duffy is that he is not playing regularly with Fulham, compared to some of the players he is competing with for a spot.

Dara O’Shea has been excellent with West Brom, while Andrew Omobamidele has been very impressive in the Championship with Norwich.

Both players will feel like they are ahead of Duffy in the pecking order, and they have youth and pace on their side over the Derryman. However, Omobamidele was removed from the squad on Monday morning due to injury, and replaced by Liam Scales.

While there are plenty of options, every Ireland fan will know that if we have or concede a corner, the man you want in the box is Duffy.

This strength in depth leaves Kenny with a difficult decision to make, but one that not many Ireland managers in the past have had the luxury of.

This is before we even mention the captain of the national team Seamus Coleman, who is more than capable of playing in a back three or as a right-back.

While it’s anybody’s guess who is picked for the game against Scotland, we will predict a back five consisting of Matt Doherty, Nathan Collins, John Egan, Dara O’Shea and James McClean.

Not too shabby!

