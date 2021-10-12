Why Ireland are wearing blue against Qatar

An eye-catching kit.

Ireland are taking on Qatar in a sell-out game at the Aviva Stadium, and are wearing a special centenary kit for the night that’s in it.

The jersey is noticeably blue, which has led many to question why, given we are at home where the boys in green would normally wear just that, green.

This is due to the fact that the first ever Irish international jersey was blue, something Umbro pointed out in the campaign leading up to the release of the jersey.

The eye-catching ‘St Patrick’s blue’ jersey also has the old-fashioned Ireland shamrock crest, while the goalkeeper’s jersey for the game against Qatar is a bright yellow colour, to go with Caoimhin Kelleher‘s blonde locks.

The Irish relationship with blue is unsurprisingly linked with colonialism, while the formal use of blue was first seen when Ireland was turned into a Kingdom in 1542 under the reign of King Henry VIII.

It was only when The Football Association of Ireland was set up in 1921 that the Irish soccer side started wearing green, which was to differentiate from the northern side.

Hopefully the blue will bring this Irish side the bit of luck it needs to beat Qatar.

Ireland vs Qatar

Speaking ahead of the game on Tuesday evening, Stephen Kenny said that Ireland are not weakened ahead of tonight’s game, despite making five changes from Saturday’s win against Azerbaijan.

He said: “We’ve had a quick turnaround, you’ve got to psychologically prepare for that. Then all of a sudden the crowd sells out, which is amazing. We want that. It has really enthused us, and the players are inspired by that.

“Hopefully we can give a performance and get another victory this week.”

🗣”The fans enthusiasm, the players are inspired by that” Ireland Manager Stephen Kenny gives his thoughts ahead of tonight’s game in front of a sell out crowd at Aviva Stadium #COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLQAT pic.twitter.com/el47Ww5m8K — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 12, 2021

Our liveblog can be found here, and it will be updated regularly throughout the game with all of the most important moments from the match.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, Qatar