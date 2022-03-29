Crucial moment from Ireland vs Belgium that shows clear progress

A really promising moment.

Ireland’s 2-2 draw with Belgium on Saturday has given Irish football fans plenty of reasons to be excited about Stephen Kenny’s project.

The goals were great and the performance in general was exactly what Kenny was looking for, and it gave the fans in the Aviva Stadium great value for money.

But there was one moment in particular that stood out above the rest in the game, aside from the two wonderful goals, both of which were inspired by Chiedozie Ogbene.

Shortly after the second-half started, Belgium were doing what they did comfortably for the opening 30 minutes, and playing it out from the back.

Ireland were trying to press from the start, but it only really started working towards the end of the first-half.

By the beginning of the second-half, they had it down, and were crowding each Belgium player who got the ball, not allowing any of them a second on the ball.

Ireland vs Belgium Seamus Coleman moment

It looked like Belgium were about to play their way out of the press with some nice movement and crisp passing, with a few free white jerseys visible in the image below.

Just two seconds later, Seamus Coleman, who is not even in the first frame, has won the ball back and got Ireland away on another attack.

He cleverly chipped the ball through to Jason Knight, and Ireland ultimately had two attempts to score as a result, neither of which worked out.

But the main takeaway from this moment should be that Kenny is making his central defenders press very far into the opposition half.

Can you imagine this happening under previous regimes? Normally, Irish defenders would sit as deep as possible, and hoof the ball up the pitch when tasked with doing so.

Ireland may get burnt every now and again playing this brand of football, but if it means we create chances out of nowhere by suffocating the opposition, it will be well worth it.

