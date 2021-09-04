Ireland vs Azerbaijan: Player ratings from the Aviva

Yet another disappointing result for Ireland.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side needed a late Shane Duffy goal to rescue a point at home against Azerbaijan on Saturday afternoon.

A draw was probably a fair result, with neither side doing enough to win the game on the day.

Here are our player ratings:

Gavin Bazunu – 6

The young keeper’s distribution was spot on, and he didn’t have much to do, but he might be slightly disappointed with the goal that flew by him.

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Azerbaijan

Disaster for Ireland on the half-time whistle as Emin Makhmudov scores a stunner having been given far too much time on the edge of the box. 📱Updates: https://t.co/wx2lUlkpiH

📺Watch: https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE#IRLAZE #WorldCup2022 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/lKHFDfWxLa — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 4, 2021

Matt Doherty – 5

The Tottenham wing back showed his class against Portugal on Wednesday, but he failed to do so today. He had a few nice passes, and made some great runs off the ball, but for one of our top players, we should be expecting a bit more.

Seamus Coleman – 4

The Donegal man could have been a bit fatigued from the difficult game in Portugal only a few days ago, because he wasn’t his usual self.

He really should have closed down Emin Mahmudov quicker though, before he rifled the ball into the Irish net.

Shane Duffy – 8

It says a lot that despite the complete change in style of play since Kenny came into the Ireland setup, Shane Duffy is still our best bet when it comes to grabbing a goal.

He was solid at the back, but it was his goal that stopped this from being an extremely embarrassing day for Irish football.

John Egan – 6

Egan stepped out from the back with the ball well at times, and won his headers when he had to. Not his best game in a green jersey, but no real high profile mistakes either.

James McClean – 3

While Stephen Kenny has been undeniably unlucky since taking the job as Ireland boss, giving James McClean the gametime he does is becoming quite an issue.

Regularly, McClean wasted the ball and ruined promising positions, despite giving his all, as he always does. Not good enough from a senior player.

Josh Cullen – 7

The Anderlecht midfielder pulled the strings for Ireland in the first half, but this seemed to go out the window as the game went on.

However, he did put a gorgeous cross into the box for Duffy’s goal, in a game where every other Irish player made a mess of their balls into the box.

Jayson Molumby – 4

It was clear that the midfielder was trying to do something every time he got the ball, but it could be the case that he was actually trying too hard.

His discipline was a serious issue throughout the game, and while he had the Aviva on his feet, he needs to play with far more composure going forward.

Aaron Connolly – 4

It has been an international break to forget for Connolly, who will be really disappointed with his output both against Azerbaijan and Portugal.

But at 21, it would be absolutely ridiculous to write the Galway lad off just yet.

Adam Idah – 6

Again, Idah led the line very well, and did excellently to set up a chance for Connolly in the first few minutes. But as Ireland’s #9, he needs to start hitting the back of the net soon.

However, some of his hold up play was simply sensational, and his running the channels was really needed. Idah looks a really special talent.

Troy Parrott – 5

The young Dub was relatively anonymous throughout the game. He had one nice effort from the edge of the box, and you could see a bit of class when he was on the ball, but he will be disappointed with his performance.

Subs

Daryl Horgan – 5

Horgan looked extremely lively when he came on, and once again, showed that he probably deserves a start in future. A few misplaced passes

Callum Robinson – 5

He looked really lively when he came on, and showed what we were missing in the second half against Portugal on Wednesday. He probably should have done better with one late chance though.

Conor Hourihane – 4

Nothing special from the Corkman. He came on to change the game and put some nice crosses into the box, which he didn’t do.

