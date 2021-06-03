Player ratings from Ireland’s 4-1 win against Andorra

A decent win for Ireland over Andorra, after a scare in the second half.

Ireland ran out 4-1 winners against Andorra on Thursday night, thanks to a lovely brace from Troy Parrott and late goals from Jason Knight and Daryl Horgan after going a goal down.

It wasn’t the best of performances, and seemed to take us going a goal down for the lads to wake up, but we got the job done, and Stephen Kenny has a win under his belt.

Here are our player ratings:

Bazunu – 6

He didn’t have much to do, and didn’t exactly cover himself in glory for the goal, but he did command his box well.

He looked confident on the ball and was talking to his veteran back four throughout the entire game.

Doherty – 6

Got on the ball quite a bit, but didn’t do a great deal with it. He clearly prefers playing in a back five, but won’t be too pleased with his own performance given his attacking talent.

Egan – 5

He looked assured on the ball throughout the game, but as captain he should not have allowed that Andorra goal to go in. Simply not good enough for a player as good as Egan.

O’Shea – 5

Despite his young age, he should be a leader of this side, and like Egan, should have handled the Andorran set piece an awful lot better.

McClean – 5

The usual from McClean. Put himself about. Ran an awful lot. Put in some hard tackles. But that was the extent of it, any more or less wouldn’t be fair.

Cullen – 5

The game completely passed him by, sadly. On reflection, maybe a player like him wasn’t needed against this Andorra side, and the spot could have gone to Jamie McGrath instead.

Knight – 7

As always, the young lad put himself about, but he could have done more to stamp his authority on the game in the first half. He will get another chance, and will have far better days in a green jersey.

He did well to grab himself a goal and ensure that we won the game, and he also put in a gorgeous cross for Horgan in the dying moments.

Hourihane – 6

Conor Hourihane was sorely missed in the World Cup qualifiers earlier this year, but this wasn’t his finest performance. He did keep the ball well, but a player like him should be bossing an Andorran midfield, and that he dud not do.

Parrott – 9

A reason to be excited, and we really do need it. He was a bright spark throughout the game, and got his reward with a lovely goal in the 56th minute.

EQUALISER!

A good time for Troy Parrott to score his first international goal

1-1#androi #rtesoccerhttps://t.co/fyvZnGiXQF pic.twitter.com/q8dsdVGOAu — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 3, 2021

He then put the ball on a plate for Ronan Curtis just moments later, who somehow managed to miss.

He made it two shortly afterwards with a powerful header. Hopefully the first of many.

Curtis – 5

It was clear that he was trying things, and did look bright on occasion, but he missed an absolute sitter after a lovely layoff from Parrott.

Collins – 4

A fairly shocking performance from the big man up front, who surely won’t be an option for Kenny going forward.

His hold up play was alright, but it didn’t even nearly justify his inclusion in this side. His performance was summed up by a terrible miss after a lovely team move.

Subs:

Daryl Horgan looked lively and put in a gorgeous ball for Knight’s goal, and then got the favour returned by Knight with Horgan grabbing a late goal himself.

Meanwhile Adam Idah should clearly be getting the start ahead of James Collins going forward.

