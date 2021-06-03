Here’s the experimental team Ireland should play against Andorra tonight

Here’s the young, exciting team that can get the job done for Ireland against Andorra.

Stephen Kenny is in desperate need of a win, and even if his first victory comes for Ireland against Andorra, it would keep his doubters quiet at least for a day or two.

Andorra are ranked 158th in the world, and will surely play a style of football that will leave Ireland with a lot of the ball, which we have taken into account selecting our Starting 11 for the friendly.

Andorra v Ireland.

Here’s who we’d pick for Ireland to play against Andorra:

In goal, we’ve gone with Gavin Bazunu, ahead of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher. This is to reward the young Dublin lad for his efforts when he was thrown in the deep end against Luxembourg. He deserves a good go at it now, after having impressed on his debut.

Then, we’ve gone for a reliable five at the back, with Duffy, Egan and young Andrew Omobamidele the three central defenders starting. Duffy and Egan will help the 18-year-old get on the ball and keep composed on his international debut.

Omobamidele played an important part in Norwich’s title win towards the end of the season, and seriously impressed every time he pulled on the yellow and green jersey.

Dara O’Shea will play slightly out of position at left-back, but it’s nothing he’s not used to and he is talented enough to play anywhere across that five, while Doherty will hope to bomb on as a right wing-back.

In the middle, we’ve gone with Conor Hourihane and Jayson Molumby together, with Jamie McGrath just ahead of them.

Hourihane should provide Ireland with composure and assurance on the ball, as well as forward passes to the attacking players, while Molumby will have enough energy to get across the pitch.

McGrath, who has just been called up to the team for the game against Andorra, may be the key to the entire game plan though.

Jamie McGrath can't stop scoring

He has played an absolute stormer with St Mirren this season, scoring 17 goals from midfield, and could be the attacking threat from deep that Ireland have missed in recent international games.

Upfront, we’ve gone for a duo of Adam Idah and Troy Parrott. Idah’s pace should cause the opposition defense loads of problems, as should Parrott’s clever movement.

Above anything else, it would be nice to see two lads who will probably be starting for Ireland in five years, doing so ahead of schedule.

Further information on Ireland’s friendly against Andorra can be found here.

