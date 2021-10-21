Incredible Bruno Fernandes stat sums his game up perfectly

The man who makes things happen.

Manchester United defeated Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and unsurprisingly, Bruno Fernandes was at the heart of it.

Fernandes, according to Arsene Wenger and many online, was poor in the first half. But even when the Portuguese playmaker is having a bad game, he is still extremely active.

Just moments before the half-time whistle, Fernandes played a perfect pass through to Marcus Rashford, who blazed over the bar.

But in the second half, he was a different beast altogether. To quote Wenger again, he came “alive”, largely due to the presence of Paul Pogba.

It was a beautiful outside of the boot pass from Fernandes that set Rashford through again, and this time the Englishman had enough composure to slot the ball past the Atalanta ‘keeper.

This continued throughout the entirety of the second half, and while Fernandes was giving the ball away more than most players on the pitch, it was worth it, as it was definitely United’s best chance of grabbing a goal.

After the game, it emerged that Fernandes created nine chances throughout the 90 minutes. Statman Dave reported that this is more chances than any other player has created in the entire Champions League so far this season.

Fernandes’ season so far

Many questioned how Fernandes would react to the introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo this season, and it would be wrong to say that it has gone perfectly.

Tim Sherwood went as far as to blame Ronaldo’s presence for Fernandes’ crucial penalty miss against Aston Villa earlier in the season.

But based on Wednesday night, it seems clear that no matter who takes to the field for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, Bruno Fernandes will be the one trying to make things happen.

