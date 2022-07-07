Arsenal legend on why he’s “frightened” by Spurs this season

“They are frightening man…”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has explained why he’s “frightened” by Spurs this season, after the transfer business they have already got done.

Antonio Conte managed to ensure his Spurs side finished above Arsenal last season, meaning they are in the Champions League while their fierce rivals are only in the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to outdo their North London rivals this season, and Wright is extremely worried about what the next 12 months have in store for his beloved Arsenal.

Ian Wright on Spurs

Speaking on Wrighty’s House by Ringer FC, he said: “I feel Tottenham are going to cause problems. You can’t not be jealous of that summer, especially coming from the other side of north London.

“They are frightening man. Everything we are doing at Arsenal, and I am putting on as my armour.

“So, you are trying to arm yourself because the Tottenham fans are saying ‘well, we kind of have (Yves) Bissouma now, Richarlison, (Harry) Kane, then (Rodrigo) Bentancur is going to kick in and we have seen what (Christian) Romero is about’.

“When you look at how Tottenham can flex when they are doing it under this manager, it kind of makes me feel a little bit, you know.”

Spurs vs Arsenal transfer window

Spurs have also signed Ivan Perisic, and look set to bring Djed Spence in to help build on finishing in fourth place last season.

Arsenal on the other hand have signed Gabriel Jesus, who will likely be their main attacking output, unless they manage to get another attacking deal over the line.

They were heavily linked with Leeds United’s Raphinha recently, but it seems like that that deal is looking less likely as time goes on.

We would be surprised if either team is done shopping this summer.