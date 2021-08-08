Ian Wright condemns abuse aimed at he and Roy Keane by Leicester fans

Leicester City have also condemned the abuse.

Ian Wright shared a video on his Twitter page detailing the abuse that he and Roy Keane received at the hands of Leicester fans on Saturday evening.

The duo were doing punditry for the Community Shield between Leicester and Manchester City, which finished 1-0 to the underdogs thanks to a late penalty scored by Kelechi Iheanahco.

But the occasion was muddied by the abuse that was aimed at Keane and Wright during the game, which Wright discussed on his Twitter page.

Ian Wright on abuse dished out by Leicester fans

Speaking after the game, he said: “Let me just clear that up because Leicester fans know how much respect I’ve got for them, their owners. I’m constantly bigging up Leicester and what they do.

“But I’ve got to say, doing the punditry today from the gantry, some of those Leicester fans, what they were doing… Calling Roy Irish c***, mouthing the words to me, they know what words they were mouthing to me. You’ve let yourselves down. Big time.

“I’m really disappointed, on what was a fantastic day for Leicester City fans. Those fans, in front of those kids, what they were doing. Mouthing and shouting what they were shouting. Disgraceful behaviour, man. Leicester, you shouldn’t be acting like that. You don’t represent Leicester.”

Leicester condemn abuse aimed at Ian Wright and Roy Keane

Leicester’s official account then replied to Wright’s tweet, and said that the club “wholeheartedly condemns” all forms of discrimination. They also asked the former Arsenal player for help identifying those involved in the incident.

Thank you for not letting this pass, @IanWright0. We'd welcome your help in identifying those involved so they can be held to account. We wholeheartedly condemn all forms of discrimination. — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 7, 2021

Wright has always been quick to point out the abuse, specifically racial abuse, that he has received in the past.

Earlier in the year, he criticised the Irish courts for their “light” sentence on an 18-year-old who plead guilty to harassing Wright online. The man in question escaped a criminal conviction.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Brian Whelahan, roy keane