Ian Wright responds to Leon Bailey Instagram post

Ian Wright has offered some advice to Leon Bailey following the Aston Villa player’s Instagram post after Wednesday night’s match.

Villa hosted Wolves and drew 1-1 with their Midlands rivals, with goals from Danny Ings and Daniel Podence playing a part in the exciting game.

Neither side will be too disappointed to have drawn the game, while they will also feel like they deserved three points on the night.

Bailey had a glorious chance to win the game with just minutes left on the clock, and after rounding goalkeeper Jose Sa, he had an open goal, but he hit it into the side netting.

He was clearly disappointed with himself on the pitch after the game, and he went as far as posting an apology on Instagram to the Villa fans he upset.

He wrote: “I am really sorry Villans, I feel at blame for not coming away with all three points tonight. It’s really hard to take and I’m very disappointed in myself. Surely will be very difficult to sleep tonight but I’ll try to keep my head up. Thank you for the great support tonight. UTV.”

Ian Wright offers advice to Leon Bailey

This prompted Wright to offer Bailey some advice on how to get over a bad miss, and he insisted that there is nothing the winger has to worry about.

Wright said: “Just listen to a nice sleep story bro and forget it. It’s done, you didn’t lose the game, you’re fine Leon. Maybe you know what it is, it’s the pressure of social media and the stick that some players get, maybe that’s what he’s done it for. It’s fine.”

When he was asked if he had ever had bad misses like that in his career, Wright said that he couldn’t remember…

