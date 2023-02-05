Ian Wright pulls no punches on Southampton manager Nathan Jones

All is not well at Southampton. Far from it…

Ian Wright pulled no punches when discussing Southampton manager Nathan Jones, following the Saints’ 3-0 loss away to Brentford on Saturday.

Southampton are now rock bottom of the Premier League, while a number of the teams around them picked up points this weekend, and pressure is really starting to mount on Jones.

In a strange post-match interview, Jones said that he has “pandered” to others and not put his own stamp on things at Southampton.

He said: “I haven’t really put my own stamp on it and I should have by now.

“I was recruited to do certain things and I don’t see my team in there. I have pandered a little bit. I have gone away and tried to accommodate what we have.

“I want to be brutally honest with this – I have let the players down.”

He went on to say that before he came to Southampton, he was among the “best in the world” statistically, during his time at Luton.

Wright wasn’t too pleased with Jones’ comments, and said that he was throwing others under the bus with his “pandering ” comments.

Ian Wright on Nathan Jones

Speaking on Match of the Day, he said: “They were strange. It’s your job to do your job. You’re talking about pandering to people, don’t pander to people!

“This is the Premier League. You come in here knowing you’re not going to get many opportunities. Don’t throw people under the bus saying it’s their fault you didn’t do what you’ve done before. Just get it done.”

"Don't throw people under the bus. Get it done." 😳 Ian Wright didn't hold back on Nathan Jones…#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/Ln5p93WI5P — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 5, 2023

With Southampton struggling to get out of the relegation zone, and the Carabao Cup journey over, Jones could find himself in big trouble over the next few weeks.

