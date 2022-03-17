Ian Wright has the perfect response to Marcus Rashford fan incident

“What the f*** is he apologising for that for?”

Ian Wright has had the perfect response to the Marcus Rashford fan incident that occurred after Manchester United’s loss to Atletico Madrid.

After the game, a number of fans shouted abuse at the United forward, after what was admittedly a poor performance from the Englishman.

Rashford then approached the fans, who went silent after he walked towards them, and seemingly made a gesture implying he would happily discuss the matter further in private.

Footage of the incident was shared widely on social media, which led to Rashford posting a lengthy apology on his Twitter page.

Wright insisted that the United forward should not have apologised, and doing so gives fans the idea that they can get away with saying anything to players with no repercussions.

Ian Wright on Marcus Rashford

He said: “Someone just sent me the Rashford video when he confronted the fans because they were digging him out and he offered one of them out.

“Who’s doing this apologising? What the fuck’s he apologising for that for? These people quick to apologise, that’s what gives the fans that they can just dig people out.

“Marcus, stand your bro, tell them about themselves. You’ve got people saying ‘Marcus is so sorry’, don’t be sorry for that bro. These fans love giving but can’t take it.

“Do your stuff and get back to where you need to be. Fuck them fans. Everybody, have a nice day.”

In the video, Wright seems to imply that Rashford is not in control of his own social media page, an accusation being made of a number of footballers lately.

Rashford’s apology has not gone down too well, with the majority of people agreeing with Wright that he should not have backed down, and should have stood his ground against the abusive fans.

His apology can be read in full below:

There are 2 sides to every story. pic.twitter.com/Xl2PRyaX2c — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 16, 2022

