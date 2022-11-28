Ian Wright hits back at article over Laura Woods comment

He stuck up for his colleague.

Ian Wright has hit back at an article written in the Telegraph about presenter and broadcaster Laura Woods.

Woods has been covering the Qatar World Cup for BBC, working alongside Wright, with whom she has worked for years.

The article in question, which was written by Des Lynam, accused Woods of being overly familiar with Wright during their World Cup coverage.

Somewhat strangely, the article suggests that Gary Lineker should be allowed to call Wright what he wants, but Woods doing so made the writer “a touch uncomfortable”.

The article reads: “She (Woods) called Ian Wright ‘Wrighty’ which sounds comfortable coming from the likes of Lineker but it made me slightly wince. I may be wrong and perhaps they are close friends but the over-familiarity made me a touch uncomfortable.”

Wright took issue with the comments in the article, and he rushed to social media to defend his colleague, insisting that Lynam was “looking for something negative to write”, alongside a GIF with the caption: “I know a hater’s voice when I hear it.”

Ian Wright defends Laura Woods

The former Arsenal and England striker took his defence of Woods one further, insisting on-air that Woods not refer to him as “Ian”.

He said: “Lozza, you don’t have to call me Ian. Look how long you’ve known me, call me Wrighty like you normally do.”

In the above clip, Woods can be heard laughing in the background, clearly pleased to have the footballing great rush to her defence in such a public manner.

Ian Wright

Wright is never one to shy away from sticking up for himself and his colleagues, especially when he feels as though they are being treated unfairly.

Most recently, Wright had what is likely the most measured take on the entire Cristiano Ronaldo controversy, insisting the former Manchester United striker needs professional help as he nears the end of his career.

More on that here.

Read More About: ian wright, laura woods