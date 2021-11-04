Ian Wright fumes at Gareth Southgate over England squad selection

It’s safe to say he’s not happy.

Ian Wright is clearly not too pleased with the England squad Gareth Southgate has selected for the nation’s next two World Cup qualifiers.

Wright is specifically annoyed about the players who were excluded from the squad, including Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Cresswell, Ben White and Conor Gallagher.

White and Tomori miss out in the most controversial circumstances, as Harry Maguire has been in terrible form over the past couple of weeks, while Tyrone Mings was dropped to the bench by Aston Villa in their most recent game.

Ian Wright fumes over England squad

Wright took to Twitter to complain about the England squad, where he said that there is nothing else that these players could do.

He wrote: “I’ve been there where form is ignored and certain players are guaranteed spots! It’s hard to take because there is nothing else you can do. I don’t know what Tomori needs to do get in and get a chance. Cresswell, Bowen, White, Gallagher will all be gutted.”

I've been there where form is ignored and certain players are guaranteed spots!! It's hard to take because there is nothing else you can do. I don't know what Tomori needs to do get in and get a chance. Cresswell, Bowen, White, Gallagher will all be gutted.

One of Wright’s followers responded to say that they were particularly annoyed that Emile Smith-Rowe failed to make the squad, but the Arsenal legend insisted he has time on his side.

He instead argued that players like Cresswell, Bowen and White have proven that they are good enough already, and should be in the squad.

Of course, but I am have more patience for Emile. He's adapting to full senior football with a big no 10 on his back. He has time and we starting to see more consistent performances from him. Cresswell and Bowen have been consistent for time already. White went to the Euros!

Another follower said that squads shouldn’t be selected purely based on which players are the most in-form, and that there instead has to be some consistency with regards to the team selection.

Wright didn’t back down, and said that no player should feel as though they are guaranteed a place in such a strong team.

And sometimes these players need to improve their performances and know that their places are not guaranteed!

England take on Albania and San Marino in the upcoming qualifiers, in what should be two routine wins for Southgate’s men.

