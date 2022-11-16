Ian Wright wisely advises Cristiano Ronaldo to seek help

Genuine advice.

Ian Wright has wisely advised Cristiano Ronaldo to seek help, insisting that the Manchester United forward needs therapy.

This comes after Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he has complained about everything from Erik ten Hag, to Wayne Rooney, to the facilities at Man United.

Wright feels that Ronaldo is mostly just struggling to come to terms with the fact that his career is coming to an end, and that the wisest thing for him to do would be to get some professional help.

The former Arsenal striker said that he himself suffered with his mental health towards the end of the career, and that that’s what is currently happening to Ronaldo.

Ian Wright on Cristiano Ronaldo

“It’s quite sad to see when you consider what Cristiano Ronaldo has done and what he’s achieved in his career,’ the former Arsenal striker said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“For him not to be able to deal with his career coming to an end – it happens to all of us, it happened to me – you do feel a sense of “is that it?”

“He’s not used to hearing negativity but now it is coming to him. It must be difficult for him and something he may need to seek counselling for.”

He also described Ronaldo’s response to the likes of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher recently as “petty”, insisting that Carragher has been proven correct by the majority of his takes about Ronaldo signing back for United.

Ronaldo ignored Neville and Carragher recently, and interestingly only blanked a handshake from Neville after the Sky Sports pundit began criticising him.

In the interview with Morgan, Ronaldo said that Neville used his name for fame, and that he wouldn’t have him over for dinner.

Neville’s response?

Anyone for dinner? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 15, 2022

