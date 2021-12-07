Iago Aspas picks up genius yellow card following goal

A stroke of genius.

Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas picked up a genius yellow card during Celta Vigo’s game against Valencia on Sunday night.

Aspas put his side ahead on the night, and while he hobbled away to celebrate, clearly having picked up a knock, he took his jersey off and sat on the ground in pain.

Those who were watching the game quickly realised that he was one yellow card away from being suspended, and it seemed as though he took off his jersey so he could serve his suspension while injured.

Deliberately triggering a suspension can result in further punishment, though it would be difficult to prove that was the reason Aspas removed the jersey.

While Aspas is being praised for his quick thinking, the video appears to show his teammate Brais Mendez whisper to him to take the jersey off.

You can judge that for yourself:

Iago Aspas was a yellow card away from a one match suspension. After injuring himself while scoring, he appeared to take off his shirt so he could serve his punishment while recovering 🧠 pic.twitter.com/ONKvGkuFvJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2021

Even if Aspas does receive a two-game ban for deliberately getting himself suspended, if his groin injury keeps him out for a few weeks, it will still have been a worthwhile move from the Spaniard.

Iago Aspas picks up a tactical yellow card

While you don’t see this sort of thing happen that often, there was one extremely high profile case that involved Real Madrid back in 2010.

Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Spanish giants, and his team was taking on Ajax in a dead rubber Champions League game.

His side were comfortably in front, and had already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

Mourinho told Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso to pick up another few bookings, to ensure they would then be suspended for another dead rubber game, and have a clean slate in the latter stages of the tournament.

An iconic moment, if not a little bit cheeky.

Throwback to when Mourinho told Alonso and Ramos to both get sent-off so they would enter the knock out rounds without the risk of getting suspended. Prime Mourinho 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ChzJ5wlxbE — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 14, 2020

