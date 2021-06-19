Attila Fiola surely has celebration of the tournament wrapped up after Hungary goal

Now that is how you celebrate going a goal up on the world champions.

Attila Fiola must surely have the best celebration of the tournament wrapped up after his incredible opening goal against France on Saturday afternoon.

Fiola scored right on the stroke of half-time to ensure Hungary would go in a goal up at the break, and understandably, it sent the home fans wild.

Fiola himself was clearly emotional after scoring the goal, and it resulted in him delivering the most iconic celebration of the tournament so far.

After sticking the ball into the net, he ran towards his adoring fans, hurdled a barricade and came down smashing down on to a commentary table, in scenes that resembled a WWE move rather than a football pitch.

Hungary celebration

The woman sitting at the table got the fright of her life. A celebration that is guaranteed to be in every end-of-tournament montage come July.

Naturally, the internet has taken this moment and ran with it, and it is well and truly getting the meme treatment online.

Her reaction to getting caught up in those Hungary celebrations 😅 pic.twitter.com/iVTE897QDW — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 19, 2021

The game went on to finish 1-1 thanks to a second half goal from Antoine Griezmann (who had an intriguing celebration himself), leaving the unofficial ‘Group of Death’ quite open, with Portugal and Germany facing off at 5pm.

The draw also ensures that Hungary are still in the competition, and still in with a chance of qualifying out of the extremely difficult group if they can beat Germany on Wednesday.