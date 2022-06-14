How Ireland can get at Ukraine’s defence

Stephen Kenny’s side must play to their strengths.

It is slightly typical that after Michael Obafemi put in one of the most exciting individual Ireland performances in years, he misses the next game through injury. But Ireland still have a chance against Ukraine, and here’s how they need to play to get something from the game.

With Obafemi ruled out, Ireland need a presence up front, and we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Will Keane or Scott Hogan come into the lineup.

But whoever it is that’s tasked with playing up front, be it any one of the attackers Stephen Kenny has at his disposal, they must do just that – play up front.

To get anything out of this game, we need our attacking players to be high up the pitch. It’s all well and good winning the ball back in the middle of the park, but if you’re still a mile from goal and have nobody in front of you then there is no real point.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Troy Parrott and Callum Robinson could be the front three – the same three that started against Armenia, and if that is the case, they need to do more attacking.

Ireland vs Ukraine

Obafemi came into the team and played directly. When he got the ball, he looked forward. When the shot was on, he took it. If the above three names try and play like that, we could well get something out of the game.

The midfield will likely remain unchanged, and if the attackers do stay higher up the pitch, that benefits them too.

Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight have the energy to get up and down, and if they break their back driving forward with the ball, the least they deserve is to have options and runs being made for them.

It won’t be an easy game at all. Ukraine are the better team with the better players. But the least Ireland can do is make life difficult for them.

