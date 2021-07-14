Hibernian show solidarity with Bukayo Saka with nice gesture during pre-season friendly

A classy move from the Scottish club.

Hibernian took on Arsenal in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening, with the Scottish side surprisingly winning the game 2-1.

While it was just a pre-season game, Arsenal did have some of their big guns out on the pitch, with Willian, Sead Kolašinac, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah all starting the game.

Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey both made appearances off the bench for Arsenal as well, but it was not enough to beat Hibernian.

Goals from Martin Boyle and Daniel MacKay ensured the victory for Hibs, after a late goal from Emile Smith Rowe gave Arsenal hope.

Before the game, Hibernian presented Arsenal with a Hibs jersey with Bukayo Saka’s name and number on the back, in a show of solidarity with the 19-year-old.

On Instagram, Hibs simply wrote: “We stand with you, Bukayo Saka.”

Saka was subject to racist abuse online after missing England’s fifth and final penalty against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal)

While a number of England players have since come out to speak publicly about the racist abuse, Saka is yet to make an official comment.

However, Arsenal did post a strong statement condemning the abuse of Saka, as well as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who also had to endure vile comments left on their social media pages.

Arsenal statement on Bukayo Saka

On Monday morning, Arsenal wrote: “Last night, we saw Bukayo reach the Euro 2020 final at the age of 19 years old.

“Bukayo has been with us since he was seven and the whole club couldn’t have been prouder to see him represent England throughout the tournament. You could feel it right across the club.

“Last night we witnessed the leadership and character we’ve always known and loved in Bukayo. However, this feeling of pride quickly turned to sorrow at the racist comments our young player was subjected to on his social media platforms after the final whistle.

“Once again, we are sad to have to say we condemn the racism towards a number of black players. This cannot continue and the social media platforms and authorities must act to ensure this disgusting abuse to which our players are subjected on a daily basis stops now.

“We have processes in place internally at Arsenal to ensure our players are supported both emotionally and practically on this issue but sadly there is only so much we can do.

“Our message to Bukayo is: hold your head high, we are so very proud of you and we cannot wait to welcome you back home to Arsenal soon.”