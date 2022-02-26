Heung-Min Son sends message to Antonio Conte over Matt Doherty

Could this be the start of a big few months for the Dublin man?

Heung-Min Son’s comments after Spurs’ win over Leeds on Saturday should send a message to Antonio Conte over Matt Doherty.

Doherty would have likely been man-of-the-match if it weren’t for Harry Kane’s extraordinary performance, after an excellent opening 45 minutes.

Doherty scored the first goal of the game, and assisted the second, all while remaining solid defensively when Leeds broke forward.

In the second half Doherty could have scored a brace, but remained one of the best performers on the pitch, showing Conte what he can do when given the chance.

Heung-Min Son on Matt Doherty

Son, who scored the final goal of the game, was quick to point out after the game that he feels Doherty deserves a chance in the team.

He said: “I’m very happy for him. He’s had a tough time so far, but I always talk about him and say that he deserves a goal and a good game.

“But today he showed what a player he can be, and how he can help the team. I’m very, very happy for him and I hope he continues to work like this and he helps the team.”

"It's a big honour. It's fantastic." Harry Kane & Son Heung-min. 🥰 Tottenham's deadly duo react to breaking the Premier League's goals combination record between two players! 💪 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/n9sYuias9H — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2022

Matt Doherty at Spurs

Doherty’s time at Spurs has not gone exactly to plan, after being signed by Jose Mourinho from Wolves.

Since then he has played under Ryan Mason, Nuno-Espirito Santo and Conte, with none of the managers getting the best out of the Ireland international.

However, this performance against Leeds could be what convinces Conte that he should be their starting right wing-back for the rest of the season.

He is undeniably a better attacker than Emerson Royal, and can also offer more defensively than the Brazilian.

Son seems to think so, and from an Irish perspective, hopefully Conte does the same.

