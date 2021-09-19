Irish international hacked to the ground in vicious incident in Championship game

And somehow, nobody was sent off…

Irish international Ryan Manning was hacked to the ground in a vicious incident in a Championship game between Swansea and Luton on Saturday.

Manning was kicked dangerously during an off the ball incident by Henri Lansbury, who somehow only got a yellow card for the “tackle”.

Lansbury will say that he was about to take a free-kick until Manning kicked the ball away, but the footage shows that he seemingly had enough time to stop himself from kicking the Galway man as hard as he did.

Decision: Yellow card…😳⚠ Thoughts on this incident in the dramatic Championship clash between Luton Town and Swansea City? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jzRIpbNeCa — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 18, 2021

Henri Lansbury escapes red card for kick on Ryan Manning

An equally confusing aspect of the incident is Lansbury’s Luton teammate Tom Lockyer roaring in Manning’s face after he is kicked. The referee decided that an equal punishment for both parties would be a yellow card each.

Manning however was able to see the funny side in the incident, as he took to Twitter after the game.

Anyone find a shin floating about Luton let me know .. https://t.co/i64O91oP7v — Ryan Manning (@ryanmanning4) September 18, 2021

Luton 3-3 Swansea

While all the talk on social media was about the incident between Lansbury and Manning, the game itself was an absolute cracker.

Luton were 3-0 up within the first 30 minutes, but a valiant Swansea effort saw them score three second-half goals to ensure they escaped the game with a point.

Irishman Michael Obafemi started for Swansea, and even had a chance to win the game at the death, but narrowly missed.

Ryan Manning

Manning had a great chance to play for Ireland in the most recent set of internationals, as Enda Stevens missed the games through injury.

However, Stephen Kenny showed that Manning is not exactly in his immediate plans, as he shifted things around to play Dara O’Shea and James McClean in the left back position, instead of Manning who plays there for his club.

But he is still only 25, and could well have more chances to impress in an Ireland jersey going forward.

