Phil Neville calls his son up to first team as 10 players are released

Phil Neville has called his son up to the Inter Miami first team, as 10 players were released by the American club.

The players were released as Neville’s team failed to reach the play-offs, while a number of high profile names will stay with the club.

Former Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain will remain with Inter Miami, while former Premier League veteran Ryan Shawcross will also stay with the club, despite his first season being severely hampered by injury.

Neville’s son Harvey is among a group of young players who have been called up to the squad to replace those who left the club, with the 19-year-old having impressed in recent months.

Phil Neville on his son Harvey

”He’s done well and although he has a lot of development to do, he is part of a group of eight to 10 players who we want to get involved with the MLS team,” said Neville, speaking of his son.

He continued: “He is only young. There are ups and downs and many challenges ahead but he just has to keep up his attitude.

“We are a club which needs to produce its own players and we want to get this group on the pitch as soon as we can.”

Harvey Neville to play MLS football?

Most recently, Neville has been playing his football as a right-back for USL League One club Fort Lauderdale CF, the reserve side of Inter Miami.

He has only represented Ireland once, playing for the Under 19s during a loss to Denmark back in 2019.

However, if he gets the chance to play some MLS football alongside some really big names, we might see him in more Irish squads in the future.

