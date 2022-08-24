Irish underage international Harvey Neville signs new contract with Inter Miami

A vote of confidence from the manager, who is also his dad.

Irish underage international Harvey Neville has signed a long-term contract with MLS side Inter Miami’s first-team.

Neville’s father Phil is the manager of Inter Miami, while David Beckham is the co-owner, and Harvey has already made first-team appearances for the side.

Somewhat controversially, Neville joined the first-team team in pre-season and featured in two international friendlies at DRV PNK Stadium, scoring a goal in the team’s 4-0 win over Peruvian side Club Universitario de Deportes.

He also made an appearance against Barcelona, in a game which manager Phil referred to as the biggest in the club’s history.

#InterMiamiCF signs Harvey Neville from @Intermiamicfii to a first team contract running through the 2024 MLS season.

When the club faced backlash for playing Neville in such a high-profile game, as well as Romeo Beckham, Phil Neville defended his decision.

He said: “Well I think we put the two boys on at wing-back and the first thing you measure is temperament. Have they got the temperament to play in this game? I think both of them did.

“I was super proud of them both. Romeo only got on for the last five or six minutes, which is difficult, but they’d earned the right to get on.

“They both showed really good temperament and I think tonight we learned an awful lot.”

Neville has played a number of times for Ireland’s youth teams, and it is likely that there will be members of the FAI keeping an eye on his development out in Florida.

However, he may struggle to break into the current Ireland under 21 team, as it a really strong and established group of players who have earned the trust of manager Jim Crawford.

The 20-year-old right-back qualifies to play for the Boys in Green through his grandmother, and if he does start playing regularly in the MLS, will be someone that we will likely hear more about in the future.

