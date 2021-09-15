Harvey Elliott hits back at Man United fan over injury comment

A nasty comment, but Elliott got the last laugh.

Harvey Elliott has not kept quiet since he suffered a horrific injury against Leeds United last Sunday.

He posted an update on his Instagram page just hours after the tackle occurred, and has shared consistent messages ever since. Most recently, he absolved Pascal Struijk of blame for the injury he suffered.

He wrote: “Wasn’t his fault whatsoever! Neither was it a red card, just a freak accident, these things happen in football.”

Harvey Elliott responds to nasty comment from Manchester United fans

A TikTok posted by a Liverpool fan, that stated he will ‘only come back stronger’, showed Elliott playing for his club, with the clips consisting of him on the pitch earlier in the season.

A Manchester United supporter wrote in a comment: “He’s not walking like that anymore.”

Elliott, who is just 18, decided to fire back at the harsh comment, saying: “Crazy though how I have more legs than United have trophies in the past eight years, X.”

Pascal Struijk and Leeds lose appeal

Leeds decided to appeal Struijk’s red card, though it was rejected by the FA’s disciplinary department.

Elliott has also weighed in on the appeal, describing the decision not to overturn it as “wrong”.

He commented: “Sorry about this Pascal. I think it’s wrong! But it’ll soon blow over brother and you’ll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive.”

It is believed that after successful surgery, Elliott will play again this season. Liverpool’s club doctor Jim Moxon said: “We won’t put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme.”

Elliott was thrown in the deep end over the past number of weeks, after an impressive pre-season, which resulted in him starting in midfield against Chelsea at Anfield.

