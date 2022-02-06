Emotional Harvey Elliott thanks physio after incredible injury return

“He got me back strong again…”

An emotional Harvey Elliott thanked the Liverpool physio after his incredible return from injury on Sunday afternoon against Cardiff.

Five months ago, the 18-year-old suffered a fracture dislocation to his left ankle against Leeds, and he is already back scoring goals.

He scored the third in the 3-1 win, and looked lively overall, clearly not having missed a step since his ankle operation.

Speaking after the game, Elliott was in great spirits, saying he had learned a few tips on finishing from Diogo Jota, who also got on the scoresheet.

Harvey Elliott returns from injury

He then went out of his way to thank a physio, who he said worked hard with him throughout his injury.

He said: “One man most important was Joe Lewis, one of the physios. He took me in the early hours of the morning and didn’t finish until late at night.

“He got me back strong again. The list could go on. Big shout out to all my family and friends, especially my mum and dad. They helped and supported me throughout.

“Just a massive thank you to everyone at LFC, even the fans for their support and love when I did it.

“I’m back now and that injury is behind me.”

Harvey Elliott back with a bang

Jurgen Klopp after the game said that he assumed Elliott’s dad was in the crowds having a “little breakdown”, as it was an extremely nice moment for his family.

🗣️ "I can imagine his [Harvey Elliott's] dad was in the stands and for sure had a little breakdown… It was just nice." Jürgen Klopp praises the goalscoring return of Harvey Elliot as @LFC advance to the @EmiratesFACup fifth round. 🎙️ @MattCritchley1 #FACup #LIVCAR #LFC pic.twitter.com/u94RPcBuTf — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 6, 2022

Elliott can consider himself extremely unlucky to have suffered an injury when he did, as it seemed as though he was an important part of Klopp’s plans this season.

However, he is back in time for the knockout stage of the Champions League, and the business end of the Premier League season.

His return to the team coincides with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane coming back from AFCON, and the signing of attacker Luis Diaz.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harvey Elliott, Liverpool