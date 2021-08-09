Harvey Elliot – the 18-year-old Liverpool fans should be getting really excited about

A serious talent.

Despite a relatively underwhelming season, Liverpool’s front three is one that is still feared all across Europe. Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were seen as the most dangerous trio in world football up until last season.

Recently they added Diogo Jota to the fray, and given all four are fit going into the start of the season, they will definitely be an outfit to watch this season.

But one name that you should be keeping an eye out for is Harvey Elliot.

Harvey Elliot to make an impact at Liverpool this season

The 18-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, where he scored seven goals and registered 11 assists in 41 appearances.

Before that, he was with Fulham, where he became the youngest player to ever appear in the EFL cup, at just 15 years of age.

Now he has done a pre-season campaign with Liverpool, and based on his performance against Athletic Club on Sunday, he could be sticking around this year.

The game finished 1-1, but one specific piece of magic from Elliot was the most standout moment from the game. He got the ball out of his feet brilliantly and hit a lovely shot at goal, but it hit the bar.

𝑬𝒙𝒄𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝑯𝒂𝒓𝒗𝒆𝒚 𝑬𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒕𝒕 🤩 Sit back and enjoy his best bits against Athletic Club at Anfield yesterday… pic.twitter.com/1jFyGiKDw4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2021

Jurgen Klopp on Harvey Elliot

He also played some gorgeous through balls during the game, and while it is definitely foolish to look to much into pre-season matches, he really did look promising.

Jurgen Klopp is normally one who likes to keep a level head with regards to his players, but even he is starting to dream about what the teenager could do in a Liverpool jersey.

Speaking after the friendly, the Liverpool boss said: “If Harvey Elliott stays fit, then the footballing world can be really excited about him.”

While a loan move to a Premier League team might be a nice move for Elliot, instead, his aims are to break into the team this season.

He said: “I think to get into the team. Last year’s loan spell helped me a lot and I think I need to take the learning from that into this year. It’s not going to come around and be given to me, I need to work hard for it.

“I am confident in myself, I feel I can get into the team, whether it’s coming off the bench and making an impact. Whatever it is, I am confident in myself. That’s the main goal really; just to be in and around the team and get minutes. Like I keep saying, it’s down to me – I need to show the people I am ready, I need to show the gaffer I am ready, but I am certain I can do it.”

